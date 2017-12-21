Ross From Friends Signs to Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder

Ross From Friends (a.k.a Felix Clary Weatherall) is the newest signing to Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder family.

The 24-year-old British producer has a slew of releases under his belt, with a distillation of myriad influences from hip-hop cut ’n’ paste culture, '80s Eurobeat, and Italo into lithe, irresistible, raw dancefloor tracks. He made his debut on Breaker Breaker in 2015, followed by outings on Lobster Theremin and sister imprint Distant Hawaii, Lone’s Magicwire and recently Molten Jets.

“It’s honestly an absolute rush to sign to Brainfeeder,” he explains. “It has always been pushing such a forward-thinking sound, one that constantly grabs my attention with every release. I put these four tracks together with Brainfeeder in mind; I wanted to explore the music that I’ve been developing over the past seven years as Ross From Friends whilst trying to explore the explosive sound that the label is best known for.” — Ross From Friends

Tracklisting

01. Don’t Wake Dad

02. John Cage

03. There’s A Hole In My Heart

04. March

Aphelion EP is released digitally on April 6 via Brainfeeder. A limited 12” follows a week later on April 13. Meanwhile, you can stream "John Cage" via the player above.