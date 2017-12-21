Sacred Ground Festival Tickets Now on Sale via XLR8R

Tickets for Sacred Ground Festival are now on sale via XLR8R.

Sacred Ground Festival will this year, once again taking place in Uckermark, a small 13th-century village approximately 90 minutes from Berlin. The event is more of an intimate garden party than a festival in the more traditional sense—this is the "core of the philosophy out of which the festival was born," say the organizers, Ry X and Frank Wiedemann. It is described as a gathering where "guests, artists, high-quality food, and drinks, as well as a lush and comfortable surrounding, are at the center."

The beautiful 100-year old farm property where the festival is held is in the middle of an idyllic 36 house village, where all the village inhabitants from the youngest to the oldest are part of the festival and actively involved, either through helping setting up, running the food stalls or lending their property. The capacity is limited to 1,000 people.

The annual event has been growing organically throughout the last three years and keeps on developing and improving, "striving to give everyone involved an unforgettable experience," say the organizers.

This year’s line up includes Roman Flügel, ÄTNA, Gerd Janson, marsmobil, RY X, and Trikk with more artists to be announced soon. Acts will be split over three stages: a daytime stage, an Ambient Area, and an evening stage focussing on dance and electronic music.

This year's edition takes place from July 13 to 15, with more information available here. Meanwhile, tickets are available here. Tickets start from 85,80 EUR, which includes camping on a hayfield as well as parking.