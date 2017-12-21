serpentwithfeet Announces Debut Album, soil

serpentwithfeet has announced his debut album, soil, for release on June 8 via Secretly Canadian and Tri Angle Records.

serpentwithfeet is an experimental R&B/gospel vocalist and performance artist whose growing body of work is rooted in dueling obsessions with the ephemeral and the everlasting—key components of his artistic journey from a childhood stint as a choirboy in Baltimore through his time at The University of the Arts in Philadelphia, where he studied vocal performance before relocating to New York City.

soil is described as "a return to the sensibilities and wide-eyed curiosity of his musical youth before symmetry and sterile soundscapes ruled the roost," and features contributions from rising experimental producer mmph, sound manipulator Katie Gately, Clams Casino, and Paul Epworth—one of the Grammy Award-winning minds responsible for Adele’s 21.

Tracklisting

01. whisper

02. messy

03. wrong tree

04. fragrant

05. mourning song

06. cherubim

07. seedless

08. invoice

09. waft

10. slow syrup

11. bless ur heart

soil LP will land on June 8, with "bless ur heart" streaming in full above.