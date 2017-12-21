Shure Announces Mobile Recording Contest 'Off The Beaten Track'

Shure has announced the details for 'Off The Beaten Track,' a mobile recording contest in support of its MOTIV mics.

Up until March 22, Shure will except entries from musicians from Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States Artists to go in the running to win a trip to Los Angeles and a professional recording session at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, California.

To enter, musicians need to submit a video of an original song performed in a unique location. Once uploaded to the contest website, entries must collect at least 50 votes to be considered for one of 20 spots on the shortlist, which will be determined by Shure—the entry receiving the most public votes overall will also win a wild card spot. These 21 candidates on the shortlist will then receive a box of Shure MOTIV mics to create and record an entirely new video with professional-grade audio. Finalists are encouraged to be imaginative and innovative, but filming locations must be both safe and legal—check Shure's MOTIV Sessions music video series for inspiration.

The best video among the 21 finalists will be selected and the grand prize trip to LA will take place later this summer. Grammy-winning producer and engineer Al Schmitt, who has worked with Frank Sinatra, Bob Dylan, and many more over his lengthy career, will oversee the recording session at Capitol Studios.

