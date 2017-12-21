Smallville's Moomin Announces New Album, Yesterday's Tomorrow

Smallville producer Moomin will head to veteran house imprint Wolf Music for his third album, Yesterday’s Tomorrow.
With two LPs on Smallville and a string of releases and remixes on Aim, Freerange, Watergate Records, and his own label Closer, Moomin has established a strong reputation for his warm, sample-led approach to deep house.
Yesterday’s Tomorrow is said to see the Berlin-based artist "return to old tropes with an immediately familiar sound," blending elements of house and infusing them with a long documented love for hip-hop, all while breaking new ground with "a swerve towards jungle and drum & bass."
Tracklisting
01. Daysdays
02. In Our Lifetime
03. Shibuya Feelings
04. Maybe Tomorrow
05. Move On God
06. 949494
07. Into The Woods
08. Fruits
Yesterday’s Tomorrow is released May 18, with clips streaming below.