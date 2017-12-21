Smallville's Moomin Announces New Album, Yesterday's Tomorrow

Smallville producer Moomin will head to veteran house imprint Wolf Music for his third album, Yesterday’s Tomorrow.

With two LPs on Smallville and a string of releases and remixes on Aim, Freerange, Watergate Records, and his own label Closer, Moomin has established a strong reputation for his warm, sample-led approach to deep house.

Yesterday’s Tomorrow is said to see the Berlin-based artist "return to old tropes with an immediately familiar sound," blending elements of house and infusing them with a long documented love for hip-hop, all while breaking new ground with "a swerve towards jungle and drum & bass."

Tracklisting

01. Daysdays

02. In Our Lifetime

03. Shibuya Feelings

04. Maybe Tomorrow

05. Move On God

06. 949494

07. Into The Woods

08. Fruits

Yesterday’s Tomorrow is released May 18, with clips streaming below.