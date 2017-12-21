Soft as Snow to Release Debut Album on Houndstooth

Norwegian-born, Berlin-based duo Soft as Snow will release their debut album Deep Wave on April 6, via Houndstooth. It was created by Soft as Snow members Oda Egjar Starheim and Øystein Monsen, with additional mixing and production by WIFE of Tri Angle Records.

Deep Wave is the duo’s debut full-length for Houndstooth and sees a much rawer, free-form and realised expression of the duo’s creative collaboration. It follows two EPs for the same label—and as with those, the duo still avoid laptops, preferring analogue machinery, samplers, live drums and processed guitars—but this album marks a creative development, with their "sound now deeper, more detailed, and less simplistic than before," the label explains.

“We’ve been experimenting with arrangements and production. The sound is rawer, more experimental and noisy," the duo explain. “What maybe differs most from the other releases is that we decided to keep a lot of recordings from the initial jams. Several of the tracks are more or less kept in the original form.”

Soft as Snow’s sound can in part be attributed to Oda’s background in performance art, (which brings a raw intuitive approach to vocals) and to Øystein’s drumming for various noise rock bands in Oslo’s underground scene, which explains their abrasive, rhythmic energy.

Tracklisting

01. Black Egg

02. Snake

03. Drip

04. Deep Wave

05. X

06. Tropical Speed

07. Be My Babe

08. Pink Rushes

09. Dry

10. XX

11. Sleep / Slip

12. Låssbyn

13. Mass

Deep Wave LP will land on April 6 via Houndstooth, with "Pink Rushes" and "Snake" streaming in full below.