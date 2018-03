Sonnymoon have released their latest single, "Root," via their own Sonnymoon Music.

The new single, which follows recent outings "Ideas" and "Role," is a song of deep reflection and intention, "looking at the present state of humanity without the filters and facetune, and instead with acceptance." As with the previous two singles, "Root" was recorded during the group's recording retreat in Upstate New York.

You can find stream and purchase options here, with the single also streaming below.