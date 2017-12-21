Soulection's SOSUPERSAM Shares Alluring New Track

Los Angeles artist and Soulection member SOSUPERSAM has shared a new single from her forthcoming Priority EP, due out March 30.
"Drip" is the first taste of music from the upcoming EP, which follows 2016's Garden. According to the press release, Priority is "a meshing of modern R&B and vivid life experiences," while "Drip" recalls "the adrenaline rush of a misadventure that ended with skinny dipping as the sun was rising over Bangkok." The sleek and soulful cut also features production by Southern Californian producer Nick Pacoli.
In support of the EP, SOSUPERSAM will head out on a ten-date tour across North America, the details of which can be found below.
You can stream "Drip" in full below, with purchase options here.
Tour Dates:
May 10 - Los Angeles - The Roxy
May 11 - San Francisco - 1015 Folsom
May 12 - Seattle - Barboza
May 17 - Calgary - Commonwealth
May 18 - Vancouver - Fortune Sound Club
May 19 - Orange County - Constellation Room
May 23 - Boston - Sonia
May 24 - Brooklyn - Baby's All Right
May 25 - Chicago - East Room
May 26 - Montreal - Riverside