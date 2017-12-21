Soulection's SOSUPERSAM Shares Alluring New Track

Los Angeles artist and Soulection member SOSUPERSAM has shared a new single from her forthcoming Priority EP, due out March 30.

"Drip" is the first taste of music from the upcoming EP, which follows 2016's Garden. According to the press release, Priority is "a meshing of modern R&B and vivid life experiences," while "Drip" recalls "the adrenaline rush of a misadventure that ended with skinny dipping as the sun was rising over Bangkok." The sleek and soulful cut also features production by Southern Californian producer Nick Pacoli.

In support of the EP, SOSUPERSAM will head out on a ten-date tour across North America, the details of which can be found below.

You can stream "Drip" in full below, with purchase options here.

Tour Dates:

May 10 - Los Angeles - The Roxy

May 11 - San Francisco - 1015 Folsom

May 12 - Seattle - Barboza

May 17 - Calgary - Commonwealth

May 18 - Vancouver - Fortune Sound Club

May 19 - Orange County - Constellation Room

May 23 - Boston - Sonia

May 24 - Brooklyn - Baby's All Right

May 25 - Chicago - East Room

May 26 - Montreal - Riverside