Spacetravel Lines Up Melliflow Album

Luca Cara, better known as Spacetravel, will release a new album on Vera and Alexandra's Melliflow later this month, titled Ziusudra.

The eight-track release will be the Sardinian DJ-producer's second album, following a 2016 LP for Perlon titled Dancing Therapy. It will be his second appearance on Melliflow, having served up the label's first ever release in 2016. Since then, he's released on Time Passages and Cabaret, and also started his own label, Traveling Without Moving.

Tracklisting

01. Sounds From The Island

02. Break Dance

03. Dreaming Good Time

04. Wake Up

05. Welcome Back

06. Tulip

07. Regressive Hypnosis

08. My Mind Your Mind

Ziusudra will land on March 26.