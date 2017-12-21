Spacetravel Lines Up Melliflow Album

Luca Cara, better known as Spacetravel, will release a new album on Vera and Alexandra's Melliflow later this month, titled Ziusudra.
The eight-track release will be the Sardinian DJ-producer's second album, following a 2016 LP for Perlon titled Dancing Therapy. It will be his second appearance on Melliflow, having served up the label's first ever release in 2016. Since then, he's released on Time Passages and Cabaret, and also started his own label, Traveling Without Moving.
Tracklisting
01. Sounds From The Island
02. Break Dance
03. Dreaming Good Time
04. Wake Up
05. Welcome Back
06. Tulip
07. Regressive Hypnosis
08. My Mind Your Mind
Ziusudra will land on March 26.