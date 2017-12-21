St Germain Joins Neopop Festival

Portugal's Neopop Festival has announced the addition of legendary French producer St Germain to its lineup.

St Germain will join previously announced artists Jeff Mills, Ben Klock, Ivan Smagghe, Josh Wink, Joseph Capriati, Kink (live), Paula Temple b2b Rebekah, Nastia, Len Faki, Aleksi Perala (live), Fjaak (live), Solar, Apollonia, Zadig, and more.

The 14th edition of Neopop Festival will take place across two stages in the northern Portuguese coastal town of Viana do Castelo—a half hour's drive from Porto airport—on August 9, 10, and 11.

You can find more information and tickets to Neopop here.