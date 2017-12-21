Stones Throw Shares a Funk-Filled Cut From Stimulator Jones

Stones Throw will release the debut album from Stimulator Jones on April 27.

Titled Exotic Worlds and Masterful Treasures, the album is set to be as wide-reaching as Stimulator Jones' musical background, fusing his love of soul, rock, folk, country, jazz, blues, funk, reggae, rap, opera, and classical music into an intriguing mix.

Alongside the announcement, Stones Throw has shared two singles from the LP. The first, "Soon Never Comes," can be streamed above and is the track that first connected Stimulator Jones to Peanut Butter Wolf and Stones Throw Records via Sofie's November S.O.S. mixtape. The second, "Give My All," a sultry soul cut, dropped last week and can be streamed below.

You can pre-order the album here.