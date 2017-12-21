Terrence Dixon and Thomas Fehlmann Collaborate on Tresor Album

Tresor Records will release a new collaborative album by Detroit's Terrence Dixon and Berlin's Thomas Fehlmann, titled We Take It From Here.
The duo came together in Detroit to produce this expressive album, and an avant-premiere live performance was presented at Tresor’s annual Detroit showcase in May 2017. It's composed of six titles and explores a wide range of rhythms and emotions.
The label describes it as a "celebration of resilience, patience, creativity, and devotion."
Tracklisting
01. Dreaming Of Packard
02. The Corner
03. Patterns And Senses
04. Strings In Space
05. Experiment 3
06. Landline
We Take It From Here LP will land on April 20, with "Experiment 3" streaming in full below.