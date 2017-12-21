The Crave Festival Announces Full Program

The Hague's The Crave Festival has announced its full festival program and added artists to the lineup.

New additions Soichi Terada, Unit Moebius, Rude66, and Indentified Patient will join the previously announced lineup Hessle Audio(Ben UFO, Pearson Sound, Pangaea), Blawan, DJ Stingray, Palms Trax, The Egyptian Lover, Matrixxman, Courtesy, Skee Mask, Aurora Halal, Lux, Cultuurschok, Scientific Dreamz of U, JEANS, and twice upon a time.

This year, the festival will also expand with an opening night, two afterparties, and a closing event at the Scheveningen beach, which will be run in conjunction with Pip Den Haag, Het Magazijn, Whoosah Beachclub, Ransom Note, Killekill, Creme Organisation, and Intergalactic FM.

Details for each of the events can be found below, with tickets and more information here.

June 1 (22:00 - 05:00) - The Crave Opening Night with Ransom Note at Het Magazijn

Rude66 (live), Unit Moebius (live)

Identified Patient, Stevie Whispers

June 2 (12:00 – 23:30) - The Crave Festival 2018 at Zuiderpark

Alienata, Aurora Halal, Beverly Hills 808303 (I-F), Blawan, cosmox, Courtesy, Deniro, DJ Stingray, DJ TLR, Ekman live, Hessle Audio Trio (Ben UFO, Pearson Sound, Pangaea), JEANS, Levon Vincent, Lux, Matrixxman, OKO DJ, Scientific, Dreamz of U, Skee Mask, Soichi Terada (live), Strange Boutique, The Egyptian Lover, twice upon a time, and special guest TBA.

June 2 (23:59 - 05:00) - The Crave Afterhours with Killekill at PIP Den Haag

543FF, Alienata, Cultuurschok, DJ Flush, Lake Haze, Legs on Fire, Lenson, Skee Mask, and Van Anh.

June 2 (23:59 - 12:00) - The Crave Afterhours at Het Magazijn

Matrixxman

543FF, mad miran, and Haagse locals.

June 3 (20:00 - 01:30) - The Crave Closing at Whoosah Beachclub

Palms Trax all night.