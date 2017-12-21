The Willers Brothers Share a Swinging House Cut From New EP

Earlier this month, We_R House returned with its second release, a split EP from label owners Cinthie and The Willers Brothers.

We_R House was inaugurated back in September of last year with a four-track solo EP from The Willers Brothers, which picked up support from artists such as Traumer, Arapu, Enzo Siragusa, East End Dubs, Ferro, and Fabe, among others. The new PE finds the label heads continuing where that left off with another set of stripped-back house cuts ranging from Cinthie's dubbed-out "Control" to the deep swinging grooves of The Willers Brothers "Goes On And On."

In support of the release, The Willers Brothers have shared a full stream of "Goes On And On, ' which you can hear via the player below.

You can pick up the release here.