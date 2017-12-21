Thundercat and Flying Lotus Score New Episode of FX's "Atlanta"

Thundercat and Flying Lotus scored last night's episode of FX's Atlanta.

Viewers of the show, currently in the midst of its second season, last night were treated to a surprise in the form of a score by the pair. This season's fifth episode saw the frequent collaborators compose original music which featured throughout its runtime.

Creator, writer and protagonist Donald Glover, who also has a recording career under the name Childish Gambino, is a longtime friend of Thundercat (a.k.a Stephen Bruner) and invited him to score an episode. Thundercat then turned to close conspirator Flying Lotus to work on the project with him.

The score serves as the latest appearance in a busy year for Thundercat, a vanguard of the LA jazz scene who in early 2017 released his fourth and most celebrated album to date on Brainfeeder, titled Drunk.