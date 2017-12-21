Tim Gane's Cavern of Anti-Matter Share New Psychedelic Track

Stereolab founder Tim Gane's band Cavern Of Anti-Matter return for their third studio album on their own Duophonic label on March 23.

The album, Hormone Lemonade, was recorded on a range of modular synths and gear from Roland, Arp, and Oberheim, as well as the self-constructed drum machines (the Taktron Z3 and Taktron Z2) of band member Holger Zapf. The album retains the loose and improvised sound familiar to fans of their first two albums, with treated guitar and live drums adding further hypnotic layers of texture and groove.

Hormone Lemonade will be released on vinyl, CD, and digitally later this week, with an edit of the album's third single, "Malfunction," streaming in full below.

You can pre-order the album here.