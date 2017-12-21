TOKiMONSTA Announces New Full-Length Remix Album

Californian producer Jennifer Lee (a.k.a TOKiMONSTA) has today announced Lune Rouge Remixed, slated for release April 6 via her own imprint, Young Art Records. The project sees a host of names provide their take on Lee’s 2017 Lune Rouge release.

The album features reworks from names including Sofi Tukker, Sam von Horn & Justin Jay, Alexander Lewis, Penthouse Penthouse, Japanese ambient producer Qrion, Brit Hugo Massien, emerging Canadian multi-instrumentalist Ouri, and Australia’s Plastic Plates. The album also features remixes from artists straddling multiple musical sub-genres, including boogie-funk musician Dâm-Funk, bass-music innovator Holly, Felix Cartal, and electronic R&B mainstay Kingdom.

Lune Rouge was released last October and marked TOKiMONSTA’s first album in four years.

Tracklisting

01. Thief (feat. SAINTS) [Penthouse Penthouse Remix]

02. Don't Call Me (feat. Yuna) [Alexander Lewis Remix]

03. We Love (feat. MNDR) [Felix Cartal Remix]

04. I Wish I Could (feat. Selah Sue) [Sofi Tukker Remix]

05. Don't Call Me (feat. Yuna) [DâM FunK Re-Freak]

06. NO WAY (feat. Isaiah Rashad, Joey Purp & Ambré) [Kingdom Remix]

07. Bibimbap (Holly Remix)

08. I Wish I Could (feat. Selah Sue) [Ouri Remix]

09. Don't Call Me (feat. Yuna) [Hugo Messian Remix]

10. NO WAY (feat. Isaiah Rashad, Joey Purp & Ambré) [Sam von Horn & Justin Jay Remix]

11. We Love (feat. MNDR) [Qrion Remix]

12. Early To Dawn (feat. Selah Sue) [Plastic Plates Remix]

Lune Rouge Remixed LP will land on April 6 with "NO WAY" (feat. Isaiah Rashad, Joey Purp & Ambré) [Kingdom Remix] streaming in full above.