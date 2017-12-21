Turkey's Mutlu San Debuts on Lessizmore

The next release on Belgium's Lessizmore comes in the shape of a four-track EP from Mutlu San.

Mutlu San is a rising producer, performer and DJ, as well as a Sound Designer and soundtrack artist, from Istanbul, Turkey—with one previous solo release, in 2016. He also works in partnership with fellow Istanbul artist Batu Güler as Bärtaub; the pair recently released the Rhizome EP on Lumières De La Nuit.

His Deep Sea Mosaics EP follows Ferro’s The Neverending Story EP on Lessizmore, and moves from "a hypnotic micro-house roller to an exercise in immersive sound design and on to a meditative ambient piece to soothe a restless head." On remix duties are Bärtaub and Tolga Fidan, who makes his first appearance on Lessizmore since the earliest days of the label.

Tracklisting

A1.Deep Sea Mosaics

A2.Deep Sea Mosaics (Tolga Fidan Remix)

B1.Phylum (Bärtaub Remix)

B2. Sub Glacial Funk

Deep Sea Mosaics EP will land on March 13, with "Phylum" (Bärtaub Remix) streaming in full below.