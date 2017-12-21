Umwelt Returns to New Flesh Records for New Album

To celebrate the 20th release of his New Flesh Records imprint, Umwelt will return with a new LP, titled Abandon In Place.
We're told that the album, Umwelt's fifth, is "built like the soundtrack of a dystopian movie" and features "cinematic masterpieces half-way between electro and ambient registers." It's further described as a "gloomy journey through apocalyptic tones, slow yet deep basslines, industrial touches, cold and uncompromising emotions."
The veteran French DJ-producer counts about 40 releases to date, raising him among the most prolific French electronic producers. He's previously released on labels such as Modal Analysis, Shipwreck, Falling Ethics etc., and has collaborated with artists such as I Hate Models and Helena Hauff, among others.
Tracklisting
A1 / 1. Void Of Nothingness
A2 / 2. Abandon In Place
A3 / 3. Celestial Matter
A4 / 4. Rogue Black Holes
B1 / 5. The Last Nightfall
B2 / 6. Journey To The End Of Time
B3 / 7. Tres-2B Flowers
B4 / 8. Galactic Wreck
Abandon In Place LP will land on March 28 via New Flesh Records, with "Journey To The End Of Time" streaming in full below.