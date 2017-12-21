Wata Igarashi Returns to The Bunker New York

Wata Igarashi will release a new EP on The Bunker New York, titled Question and Answer.

The Japanese artist has quickly emerged as one of his country's leading DJ-producers. He has been exploring the deeper side of techno through well-received EPs on Midgar, The Bunker NY, and DJ Nobu’s Bitta label, as well as standout tracks on compilations on Semantica and Time to Express.

A chance encounter at Berghain in February of 2015 connected Wata with Bryan Kasenic, founder of The Bunker New York, who already knew his music. As a result of this meeting, The Bunker released a podcast from Wata later that year, which was followed by Igarashi’s Mood of the Machines EP in 2016. The relationship has further deepened through working together on this follow-up record and Wata making his North American debut as a DJ at The Bunker in September of 2017.

Describing his creative development, Igarashi says: “the more I produce and play, the more I discover. I keep finding different aspects or nuances of making and performing techno music. This process of learning and constantly going deeper is very exciting for me, it is unlike anything else I have experienced before. I am appreciative of the opportunities I have been getting and I just want to pursue them as far as I can, it is deeply motivating doing something I love with people I respect.”

According to Igarashi, the Question and Answer EP is “about communication and connections, so it makes sense for it to be on The Bunker NY, a label that features so many friends and artists that inspire me. My relationship with Bryan has been an important and rewarding one for me, and I am really happy to be working with him again on this record.”

Tracklisting:

A1. Outburst

A2. Train of Thought

B1. Question and Answer

B2. Broken Telephone

Question and Answer EP will land on April 20.