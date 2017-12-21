News

Watch a Tense and Unsettling Short Film From Hannah Epperson

The Canadian artist's new album, 'Slowdown,' is out now on Listen Collective.

Last month, Canadian artist Hannah Epperson released her new album, Slowdown, via Listen Collective.

Slowdown represents the second half of a two-piece project, following on from the first half, Upsweep, which was released in October 2016. On Slowdown, Epperson presents two distinct versions of each of the five tracks—one stripped-back and minimalist (Iris), and the other a shimmering pop interpretation (Amelia). The music is tense, immersive, and visceral, fusing elements of folk, jazz, and synth-pop into dream-like trips.

Following the album release, Epperson has shared a tense and unsettling short film—which was co-directed by Epperson and Jake Saner—that pairs her track "20/20" with a narrative that follows two protagonists through a series of engrossing scenes.

You can watch the short film via the player above, with the album available here.

