Cómeme Announces Solidarity Forever 12" Compilation Series

Matias Aguayo's Cómeme label is set to start the Solidarity Forever compilation series with Volume 1 due for release on May 18.

Having been founded by Aguayo in 2009, Cómeme is now set to start a new chapter with the introduction of a new artwork, a new logotype, and new music starting with three Various Artist EPs. The name "Solidarity Forever" is deemed "a motivator for our everyday actions, and as a reminder of why we are doing what we do," the label explains.

The aim of the 12"s is to introduce artists new to the label, new collaborations, and new approaches from Cómeme members already familiar to those who've been following the label.

Volume One will feature tracks by Aguayo, Katerina, Daniel Maloso x Red Axes, and Gladkazuka, and we're told to expect "heavy modern latin riddims, technotic melancholia, lysergic disco fantasy, and post-internet underground funk."

Tracklisting

A1. Matias Aguayo "Selvagem"

A2. Katerina "Trouble Boy"

B1. Daniel Maloso x Red Axes "En la Oscuridad"

B2. Galdkazuka "Futuro Caos"

Solidarity Forever Vol.1 will land on May 18, with Daniel Maloso x Red Axes' "En la Oscuridad" streaming in full below.