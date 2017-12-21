Crudo Volta Shares Trailer for Ghanaian Music Documentary

Crudo Volta has shared the trailer for Yenki Taxi, a documentary following the contemporary Ghanian music scene.

The new film follows on from Woza Taxi—Crudo Volta's documentary about South Africa's Gqom scene—with a further look at how African urban music is increasingly influencing the fabric of European club culture. By following the journey of Hagan, an artist of both European and African descent, and local Ghanian musicians such as Gafacci and Rvdikal The Kid, Yenki Taxi looks at how this influence comes into play, charting the interaction of modern and traditional musical elements.

You can watch the trailer via the player above, with the full film available soon.