Daedelus Next Up in Ask the Experts; Send Him Your Questions Now

Alfred Darlington, the artist better known as Daedelus, is up next in our series—following on from Moby, whose answers will drop imminently.

Like his mythological namesake, Daedelus is a creator of sonic labyrinths combining sounds into an innovative genre all his own. The Los Angeles-based producer has over two-dozen releases on a variety of labels and collaborates with musicians in many worlds: electronic, jazz, hip-hop, etc. In the past, he's been featured on the cover of XLR8R magazine, appeared in countless articles, and provided the sounds for Podcast 313. And although he's been at the forefront of electronic music for well over a decade, and is regarded as a founding father of the L.A. "Beat Scene," the pioneering producer is still somewhat of a musical enigma. His notoriously hard-to-define sound, Victorian-era dress sense, and wealth of forward-thinking performance equipment all add to this mystique and aura—and so now we want to invite your questions.

Whether it be playing live, production, label management, or just about anything else, all questions should be sent to asktheexperts@xlr8r.com with "Daedelus" as the subject line. We'll pass them along to Daedelus who will then select his favorites, and soon we'll publish his answers.

Photo by David Bodnar

Daedelus April Tour dates

April 19th Newspeak—Montreal, Canada*

20th U Street Music Hall—Washington D.C.*>

21st The Well—Brooklyn, NY "

22nd Club Downunder—Tallahassee, FL*

23rd Niche—Kansas City * (sold out)

24th Outland Ballroom—Springfield, MO *

25th The New Parish, Oakland, CA *

26th The Crocodile - Seattle, WA *

27th Union (Noise Room)—Los Angeles, CA *:

* w/ Lapalux

> w/ Huxley Anne

" w/ Wylie Cable

: w/ PBDY