Exit Festival Reveals Full Lineup for No Sleep Novi Sad Stage

Serbia's Exit Festival has revealed the full plans for it's No Sleep Novi Sad stage, featuring the likes of Nina Kraviz, Carl Craig, Rødhåd, Ben Klock, and many more—all of whom will play the Dance Arena.

Having already hosted some of the world's most exciting clubs, the stage this year will with London’s fabric, New York’s The Bunker, Moscow’s Arma 17, and the Rome's Goa Club. On the bill are Helena Hauff, DJ Tennis, Mike Servito, Daniel Avery b2b Rødhåd, Red Axes, Julia Govor, Craig Richards b2b Nicolas Lutz, Erika, Nikita Zabelin, Midland, Tin Man, Philipp Gorbachev, Giorgio Gigli, Abelle, Tijana T, Eric Cloutier, Adiel, Silvie Loto, Bryan Kasenic, Svetlana Maraš, Patrick Russell, and many more.

EXIT festival will be held from July 12 to 15 at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia and, outside of the Dance Arena it will present some of the best international, regional, and domestic music names such as Ziggy Marley, Fever Ray, Alice Merton, Jax Jones, Ofenbach, Mahmut Orhan, Sevdaliza, Madball, Brujeria, Dog Eat Dog, Slaves, Idles, Asphyx, Bombers, and many others. Tickets are sold via exitfest.org, while more information, including the full lineup, can be found here.