J Colleran (f.k.a MMOTHS) Announces Debut Album, Gardenia

Irish producer J Colleran, formerly known as MMOTHS, has announced his debut album project Gardenia, scheduled for release via Because Music on the June 29. Alongside this announcement, J Colleran has revealed accompanying visuals by director Christopher Gray for track "bERA."

We're told that "bERA" began as a simple experiment using pianos and arpeggiators that slowly developed into "a shimmering elemental piece." The coinciding video, directed by Gray, was inspired by the photography series by Anton Polyakov who documented the people of Transnistria, an independent state affected by the constant intimidation of military conflict.

The announcement follows the recent quick-fire single "O+SOH," which served as a "transitional primer" for the Irish producer and classical pianist, forming the base from which to launch Gardenia, itself described as "a sweeping experimental soundscape inspired by childhood memories and the natural beauty of his native Ireland." We're told that it stems from writing music "for fictional, non-existing spaces and worlds of his own making."

Tracklisting:

01. Sun Line

02. bERA

03. Freesia i

04. Joye 1:12

05. and the sky cracked for the first time

06. Freesia ii

07. Polypia

08. Granu

Gardenia LP will land on June 29 via Because Music, with "bERA" streaming in full above.