Kenya's DJ Raph Lines Up Debut Album, Sacred Groves

DJ Raph will release his debut album, Sacred Groves, on Noland next month.

DJ Raph is an electronic musician, producer, and DJ from Nairobi, Kenya—and a central figure in the country's growing underground electronic music scene.

We're told that this debut album "builds rich, textured electronic music" from pan-African ethnographic field recordings, and provides "a deep melange of modern electronic bass music, African chants and traditional rhythms. It emerges from weeks of research in the extensive music archive of the Iwalewahaus (Bayreuth).

It will be the Berlin label's fourth release.

Tracklisting

01. Drum Rhythms

02. Chant of the Umuhara

03. Earthstep

04. The Boy from Digenenthi

05. Reeds from Chad

06. Bird Trap

07. Ikondera

08. Dance of the Agasambi

09. ButchersŒ Rhythm

10. Yayaya Twins

Sacred Groves LP will land on May 4 via Noland, with a video for "Ikondera" streaming in full above, and "Drum Patterns" below.