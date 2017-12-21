Kenya's DJ Raph Lines Up Debut Album, Sacred Groves

DJ Raph will release his debut album, Sacred Groves, on Noland next month.
DJ Raph is an electronic musician, producer, and DJ from Nairobi, Kenya—and a central figure in the country's growing underground electronic music scene.
We're told that this debut album "builds rich, textured electronic music" from pan-African ethnographic field recordings, and provides "a deep melange of modern electronic bass music, African chants and traditional rhythms. It emerges from weeks of research in the extensive music archive of the Iwalewahaus (Bayreuth).
It will be the Berlin label's fourth release.
Tracklisting
01. Drum Rhythms
02. Chant of the Umuhara
03. Earthstep
04. The Boy from Digenenthi
05. Reeds from Chad
06. Bird Trap
07. Ikondera
08. Dance of the Agasambi
09. ButchersŒ Rhythm
10. Yayaya Twins
Sacred Groves LP will land on May 4 via Noland, with a video for "Ikondera" streaming in full above, and "Drum Patterns" below.