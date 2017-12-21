Luke Slater Lines Up New L.B. Dub Corp Album

Luke Slater, best known as Planetary Assault Systems, will release a new album as L.B. Dub Corp, titled Side Effects.

Side Effects is Slater's first album since 2016's Arc Angel, which landed under Planetary Assault Systems. It will be only his second long-player as L.B. Dub Corp, and the first release from the project since 2013's Unknown Origin LP for Ostgut Ton. All other works have come on Mote-Evolver, the home for this upcoming album.

"I wrote the tracks over the last year between being on the road as P.A.S. and playing a few L.B. Dub Corp house sets," Slater explains, "which naturally evolved into Side Effects almost accidentally."

Besides the album, there will also be a separate three-track white-label vinyl release.

Tracklisting

Digital:

Vinyl:

White Label Vinyl:

Side Effects will land on May 19, with opener "Reel One" streaming in full here.