Luke Slater Lines Up New L.B. Dub Corp Album

Luke Slater, best known as Planetary Assault Systems, will release a new album as L.B. Dub Corp, titled Side Effects.
Side Effects is Slater's first album since 2016's Arc Angel, which landed under Planetary Assault Systems. It will be only his second long-player as L.B. Dub Corp, and the first release from the project since 2013's Unknown Origin LP for Ostgut Ton. All other works have come on Mote-Evolver, the home for this upcoming album.
"I wrote the tracks over the last year between being on the road as P.A.S. and playing a few L.B. Dub Corp house sets," Slater explains, "which naturally evolved into Side Effects almost accidentally."
Besides the album, there will also be a separate three-track white-label vinyl release.
Tracklisting
Digital:
01. Reel One
02. Night Time Hawk
03. Edge 7
04. IELBEE
05. Float When You Can
06. Bass Machine
07. Forever In A Day
08. LBEES Jam
09. See The Light
10. We Are Going Home
11. Calling The Spirit
Vinyl:
01. Reel One
02. Night Time Hawk
03. Edge 7
04. IELBEE
05. Float When You Can
06. Bass Machine
07. Forever In A Day
08. LBEES Jam
White Label Vinyl:
01. See The Light
02. We Are Going Home
03. Calling The Spirit
Side Effects will land on May 19, with opener "Reel One" streaming in full here.