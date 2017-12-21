Makeness Shares New Single from Debut Album

Scottish producer Makeness has shared another new single from his debut album, Loud Patterns, coming out this Friday, April 6, via Secretly Canadian.

“Who Am I To Follow Love” sees Kyle Molleson team up with Babeheaven vocalist Nancy Andersen to create a reflective mood. The track is accompanied by a new webpage designed by Kyle, featuring a collection of images documenting the making of Loud Patterns.

We're told that Loud Patterns is an album that’s "noticeably indebted to house and techno." Channelling avant-garde experimentalism and an outsider’s interest in pop, Kyle "embraces the distance between those two poles," the label explains.

The album arrives after a series of releases that have established his particular, in-between approach to dance-minded music. He put out two EPs on Manchester-based imprint Handsome Dad, a one-off single with Adult Jazz, and the self-released Temple Works EP; Whities also released a limited-edition white label of a Minor Science dub of one of his tracks.

Loud Patterns LP will land on April 6 via Secretly Canadian, with "Who Am I To Follow Love" streaming in full above.