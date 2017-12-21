Mike Simonetti's 2MR Shares Moody Video For TWINS' Latest Single

2MR Records will release the latest album from TWINS, That Which Is Not Said, on May 4.

TWINS (the acronym from which the album derives its title) is the machine-driven post-punk project of Atlantan artist Matt Weiner. Since debuting in 2010, TWINS has gone on to release a collection of forward-thinking pop outings on labels such as DKA Records, Enfant Terrible, Clan Destine Traxx, and his own CGI Records.

The new LP, which is spread across eight visceral and affecting tracks, is an album about "learning to accept oneself within, and accept the reality of all that comes from without." Written and recorded over the course of two years in TWINS' home studio in Atlanta with various synths, samplers, and drum machines, That Which Is Not Said is a raw and unadulterated look into Weiner's psyche and artistic temperament, one that touches on the nature of desire, loss, and intimacy.

In support of the upcoming release, 2MR has shared the moody video for album cut "Stuck," which can be streamed in full via the player above.

You can pre-order the album here.