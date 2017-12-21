MIKEY's New Video Follows Five Genderless Gods on a Path of Transformation

MIKEY is set to release their debut EP, Paths, on June 8.

An iconic figure in Berlin’s queer scene, MIKEY's music harnesses the pop format to describe new ways of being and looks to provide "a prophetic map for a generation that is hungry for transformation." The self-described "gender terrorist" honed their skills via Sydney's live music scene before spending time in New York and London where they encountered a community of queer nightlife characters who awakened the courage for self-discovery that has since become a central theme of their music.

MIKEY's EP announcement lands with a video for "Paths," the EP's achingly beautiful title track, in which genderless gods personify the elements of earth, air, fire, and water, as MIKEY explains:

“At the time I wrote ‘Paths' I felt like I was receiving a message that was so much bigger than me and what I’d come to learn about life and the universe. The process of writing it helped me break it down. The lyric line ‘die before you die' is about acknowledging each and every moment and ‘cry before you cry' is about not being afraid of heartbreak. In the end, the message is simple: this very moment is all we have to live for. The video follows what I like to call The Wonder Warriors: five genderless Gods embodying each of the elements.”

You can watch the video for "Paths" in full via the player above.