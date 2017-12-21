Nico Walser Drops Neo-Classical Album as Giant Skeletons

Nico Walser has shared a gorgeous neo-classical album as Giant Skeletons, titled Ghosts of Forsaken Ships, out now via Bandcamp.

Walser, real name Norbert Walser, is a musician, composer, producer, mix engineer, and artist coach, born in Germany in 1965. With his band Weltempfänger, he gained success in Germany before releasing two trip-hop albums as Code Blue. He's also composed and played music for radio dramas, short movies, and stage shows; while today he fills much of his time mixing and producing for other artists and bands.

His most recent release landed late last month, titled Ghosts of Forsaken Ships under his Giant Skeletons alias. There's little information about the release or the project, but it's described as "music of water, wood & bones." All nine tracks sit within the realms of instrumental electronica, neo-classical, and ambient.

Tracklisting

01. ghosts of forsaken ships

02. enter labyrinth

03. diving into a snow wave

04. mangrove rain

05. the weight of light

06. ballardian deserts

07. silent running

08. remains of the end

09. they walk the earth

Ghosts of Forsaken Ships LP is out now via Bandcamp, with a stream available below.