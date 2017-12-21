Nico Walser Drops Neo-Classical Album as Giant Skeletons

Nico Walser has shared a gorgeous neo-classical album as Giant Skeletons, titled Ghosts of Forsaken Ships, out now via Bandcamp.
Walser, real name Norbert Walser, is a musician, composer, producer, mix engineer, and artist coach, born in Germany in 1965. With his band Weltempfänger, he gained success in Germany before releasing two trip-hop albums as Code Blue. He's also composed and played music for radio dramas, short movies, and stage shows; while today he fills much of his time mixing and producing for other artists and bands.
His most recent release landed late last month, titled Ghosts of Forsaken Ships under his Giant Skeletons alias. There's little information about the release or the project, but it's described as "music of water, wood & bones." All nine tracks sit within the realms of instrumental electronica, neo-classical, and ambient.
Tracklisting
01. ghosts of forsaken ships
02. enter labyrinth
03. diving into a snow wave
04. mangrove rain
05. the weight of light
06. ballardian deserts
07. silent running
08. remains of the end
09. they walk the earth
Ghosts of Forsaken Ships LP is out now via Bandcamp, with a stream available below.