Nova Batida Early-Bird Tickets on Sale via XLR8R

The last early-bird tickets for Lisbon's Nova Batida event are on sale via XLR8R.

Nova Batida is a brand new city festival for Europe aiming to "blend the freshest music, art, culture, and lifestyle from all corners of the world in one of the most exciting creative hubs." The event is hosted by Soundcrash, established London promoters and creators of Soundwave, Paradise Island, and Funk & Soul Weekender festivals.

Nova Batida will be spread across two venues in Lisbon, the LX Factory and Village Underground Lisboa. The former consists of a sprawling converted factory with courtyards, outbuildings, and warehouses; while the latter is made up of a disused tram terminus, partially used as a film set but also used as a work/event space with its shipping containers and busses. The setting is just 15 minutes away from the city's beaches.

A slew of quality names are confirmed for the two-day event, including Seun Kuti, who'll perform with his father's storied Afrobeat ensemble Egypt 80, and Stones Throw head Peanut Butter Wolf. Little Dragon, Camilla Fuchs, Izem, Octa Push, and Blaya have also joined, lining up alongside acts like Mount Kimbie, DJ Marfox, Gilles Peterson, and George FitzGerald. You can see the full lineup on the flyer below.

This year's edition takes place in Lisbon from September 14 through 15, with early-bird tickets, sold out elsewhere, exclusively available here.