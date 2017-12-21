OKKRE Shares New Mix

OKKRE is the new personal project of Uge Pañeda, a composer, DJ, and producer known for her work with Ana Quiroga as LCC (previously LasCasiCasiotone), both hailing from the Asturias region of northern Spain but now based in Gijon. After a couple of digital-only releases on Editions Mego, last year they released a second album, Bastet, which was world-premiered at Sónar Festival and has since been performed at other festivals like Atonal Berlin and Mutek Mexico.

Okkre is said to represent "the immersion in a creative process based on the coexistence of her different personalities and musical sensibilities." She's soon set to perform Arkhé, featuring 40 minutes of unreleased music structured in four acts, based on the representation of the four essential elements through sound, light, and color.The performance will be premiered a Gijon's L.E.V Festival, taking place from April 26 to 29, and ahead of the show, she's compiled a 60-minute mix which can be downloaded via the WeTransfer button below.

What have you been up to recently?

Recently, I was in Morocco doing field recordings for a new project with the best company. It was a great trip. During the previous months, I composed the score for a dance performance piece: "Épica," directed by Aimar Pérez Galí. It was premiered at Sónar Festival and the soundtrack was later released on Modern Obscure Music. Now, we' re touring.

At the same time, I've been playing with my band, LCC, and the visual artist Pedro Maia. We are presenting our last album from Editions Mego, titled Bastet. So far we've played in festivals like Sónar, Berlin Atonal, and Mutek Mexico; I fell in love in that country, and hope to come back soon.

It's been a really good time.

When and where was the mix recorded?

This week in my house in Gijón.

How did you select the records you wanted to include?

I only knew that the first song should be new in my life, and the last should be a special song that has been accompanied my whole life, like my mom's favourite opera. The rest of the tracks are just connected to me, my label Editions Mego, some friends and colleague that I love their work, or I've included them because they have the intentions and tempos that I was looking for the mix.

You're soon set to debut Arkhé—but what can you tell us about it?

It is a new piece, 40 minutes of unpublished and unreleased music. It has a classical inspiration regarding the structure and concept and features four acts that represent four fundamental elements through color and sound. I based it on Heraclitus' theory because he's my favourite philosopher and we share the energy and intensity of the fire like the original element, ARKHÉ.

Sonically speaking, how does Okkre differ from your other work?

The soul is the same. But the project is born because I want to explore the different sensibilities that live inside me, without a pre-established script because I know I'm very polarized. So, that means I can get closer to more extreme sounds, more raw, more sustained patterns, maybe using other frequencies that I like them for some strange reason.

Can we soon expect some Okkre releases?

It will be released for sure, but not immediately, because I understand the project is like a process. I'm constantly changing and evolving, and I'm not sure how I want to share the releases, via an LP, several EPs or both—or maybe there will be other ideas.

Tracklisting:

01. Coucou Chloé "The Letter"

02. Second Woman "I EP"

03. Eomac "Transmutation, Redemption, Forgiveness"

04. M.E.S.H "Nemorum Incola"

05. Roly Porter "In Flight"

06. Dasha Rush "Ocean Shy"

07. Beatrice Dillon "Curl"

08. NPVR "Twin Cases"

09. Louise Bourgeois - "Just put in on and I find my rhythm I" (No Trespassing - Directed by Nigel Finch)

10. Jung An Tagen "20:03 How is that possible?"

11. Akkord - Typeface - Louise Bourgeois - "Just put in on and I find my rhythm II"

12. Emptyset "Descent"

13. Tzusing "Shame"

14. SØS Gunver Ryberg, Aïsha Devi, Rrose, Paula Temple "DR2-1"

15. Plaster "Quasar"

16. IVVVO "Good, Bad, Baby, Horny"

17. Louise Bourgeois - "Just put in on and I find my rhythm III"

18. Franco Corelli "Nessun Dorma" (Aria, Turandot Ópera, Giacomo Puccini)

L.E.V 2018 takes place from April 26 to 29 in Gijon, Spain, with more information available here.