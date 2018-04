Pixelord has just dropped Cyberian Ambient Works via his own Terminal Dream imprint.

The new 18-minute mixtape fuses a collection of sketches, new tracks, and remakes of tracks from previous albums into one seamless mix that flows through sci-fi ambient, frayed drone pieces, and haunting atmospheres. Cyberian Ambient Works is Pixelord's first release of 2018, following last year's Chrono Echoes EP with Juke Ellington.

You can purchase the mixtape via Bandcamp, with a stream available below.