Premiere: Hear a Deep and Eerie Track From Marco Shuttle

Later this week, Stroboscopic Artefacts will release its latest multi-artist project, Flowers From The Ashes: Contemporary Italian Electronic Music.

As the name suggests, the new VA focuses on music from Italian artists—although, many of the artists currently reside outside of their native Italy—all who contribute to paint a captivating portrait of a shared musical lineage. Label head Lucy's curation on the LP is impressive, with a noticeable cohesion running throughout the 10 tracks, which range from Silvia Kastel's spacey ambient to Marco Shuttle eerie atmospheres and the warped Modular lines of Caterina Barbieri.

Flowers From The Ashes: Contemporary Italian Electronic Music will be available on April 13 on vinyl (2 x 12"), CD, and digitally, and can be pre-ordered here. Ahead of the release, Stroboscopic Artefacts has shared a full stream of Marco Shuttle's track, available via the player below.