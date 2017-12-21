Premiere: Hear a Funky Acid Cut From Olywok

On April 6, Beats Of No Nation will return with its latest artist compilation, Dance Ideas Volume 2.

Since launching in 2016, Beats Of No Nation (BONN) has become a go-to for idiosyncratic dance music with a playful edge. Starting out as a radio show hosting the likes of Mall Grab, Francis Inferno Orchestra, Seb Wildblood, Lobster Theramin's Jimmy Asquith, and many more, BONN has since gone on to launch its label arm, releasing five EPs from artists such as Levon Revol, Chord Memory Band, Super Fun Bumper Edition, and label head Jad & The, among others.

The label's latest release, Dance Ideas Volume 2, presents four club-ready cuts from BONN’s extended circle of family and friends, including Ibiza resident and FINA Records A&R Corbi, Hackney's Lavan, Jad & The, and Australia's Olywok. From the low-slung grooves of Corbi's "OK, Tell Me" to Olywok's funk-filled acid cut "Maintain," Dance Ideas Volume 2 is yet another standout release from one of dance music's exciting new labels.

You can pre-order Dance Ideas Volume 2 here, with Olywok's "Maintain" streaming in full via the player below.