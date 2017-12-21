Premiere: Hear a Groovy Minimal Cut from DoubtingThomas

DoubtingThomas, real name Aurélien Rivière, will return to Organic-Music for his third vinyl release on the label, titled Diapason.

The French-born artist (real name Aurélien Rivière) has been steadily carving himself a reputation since the '90s, experimenting with a wide spectrum of genres, ranging from down-tempo to trip-hop, breakbeat, jazz, and ambient. Besides Organic, his work has appeared on Catch Recordings, Eastenderz, Mayak, and others.

Tracklisting

01. Puffed Daddy

02. Diapason

03. Passing Tone

Diapason EP will land later this month, with "Puffed Dandy,” a stellar stripped back minimalist cut, streaming exclusively in full via the player below.