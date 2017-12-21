Premiere: Hear a Sleazy, Psychedelic Cut From Theus Mago

Mysterious collective and label Ombra International will drop its fifth vinyl release later this week.

Following on from January's Ombra INTL 004—which featured tracks from Bagarre Perdue, Sutja Gutierrez, Mondowski, and Seven Knives—the Ella EP will feature another collection of post-punk and wave-influenced cuts, this time from Theus Mago, who leads the EP with two originals (one featuring the work of Doog), Paris producer Il Est Vilaine, Arthur Johnson, and Berlin-based Curses.

In support of the release, Ombra has offered up a full stream of the hypnotic, neon-lit "Smokey Red Lights" (feat. Doog), available via the player below.

You can pre-order the release here.