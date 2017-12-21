Premiere: Hear a Swirling Dub Cut From Thor

Icelandic dub techno pioneer Thor has a new record on the way via his own Thule Records.

Both Thor and Thule Records are considered pioneers of Iceland's techno scene and the greater dub landscape, and on April 9 they'll release Decay, a typical cinematic EP of dub-influenced techno. From the opening cut's textured soundscapes and delicate chords to the weighty grooves of "Garden Of Corrosion" and the tense atmosphere and raw rhythms of "Pepper Jones," Decay is yet another standout EP from a master of dub.

Decay is out on Thule Records on April 9 and can be pre-ordered here, with "Rusty Flashback" streaming in full via the player below.