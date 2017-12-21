Premiere: Hear Some Dream-Like Introspective Electronica from Gacha Bakradze

As announced, Gacha Bakradze will release a new mini-album on Barcelona's Lapsus Records.

Lapsus Records has "closely followed" the career of the Georgian producer since he contributed to the 2014 DEU compilation with the track "Blackout" as Winter Flags, his more ambient moniker. Outside of this, Gacha has become something of a mainstay of the Belgian label Apollo, a sub-label of R&S Records. He also runs Transfigured Time.

He's now set to release Word Color, a nine-song mini-LP in which Gacha "gives free rein to his most introspective electronica." The album is described as "a cinematic arrangement of captivating melodies, rhythmic experimentation, textured landscapes, and micro-vocal samples."

The release will be the Lapsus' first of 2018.

Tracklisting

A1. Leaf

A2. The Prayer

A3. Stray

A4. The Single Hound

A5. Oneself

B1. Word Color

B2. Sarphi Rocks

B3. Clarinets

B4. Dream Debris

Word Color will land on April 13, with "The Prayer" streaming exclusively in full below.

To celebrate this album launch, Bakradze will present Word Color on April 7, exclusively within the framework of the Lapsus Festival 2018, with more information here.