Rhonda INTL and Sound Announce Massive Coachella Programming

Sound and Rhonda INTL have announced the lineups for their 2018 Coachella parties.

First up, on Friday, April 13, Sound and Rhonda will host a rare back-to-back set from Paradise boss Jamie Jones and South Africa's Black Coffee, with Ellum founder Maceo Plex playing alongside Pachanga Boys and Jackmaster the following night. The following weekend will see the return of the popular Rhonda Queen of the Desert party, which will feature Motor City Drum Ensemble, Talaboman, Peggy Gou, Dave P, and GODDOLLARS.

All of the parties will be taking place at HITS horse racing facility in Thermal, California, an indoor-outdoor multi-room space with immersive production from Framework and SJ Lighting, and acoustics by Sonic Labs.

You can find more details and tickets to all events here.