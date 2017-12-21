Ricardo Villalobos, Jeff Mills, Luke Slater, and Shackleton Announced For Goa Festival

Goa Festival has announced the lineup for its second edition, taking place May 3 to 6 at Goa Club in Rome, Italy.

Goa has enlisted a range of international artists to perform at the festival, including Detroit techno pioneer Jeff Mills; the return of Goa Club's very own Giancarlino, who will play with Chilean mastermind Ricardo Villalobos; British rap artist AJ Tracey, who will be performing in Rome for the first time; the b2b pairing of Luke Slater and Shackleton, who are set to "tell the story of techno" on the festival's opening night; and musical enigma E/Tape. Italian artists will also play a major role at the festival, with performances scheduled by DJ Red, Claudio Fabrianesi, Giorgio Gigli, Adiel, and Marco G. & Mr. Kite.

You can find full event details and tickets for Goa Festival here.