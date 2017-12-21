RVNG Intl. Announces New Kate NV Album With Transfixing Video

RVNG Intl. has announced a new 10-track LP from Kate NV.

Titled для FOR, the album follows the Russian artist's acclaimed debut, Binasu, and her track contribution on RVNG Intl.'s Peaceful Protest compilation—which evidently led to the new album—with a collection of colorful, emotive synth tracks "inspired by casual moments of ephemeral sound from within and beyond her apartment walls."

The album release will be accompanied by a short online film series by Shura Kulak in which a solitary figure performs ordinary tasks through an ever-evolving warped lens—the series will focus on "each song enacting a daily habit: waking, dressing, reading, and so on."

Kate NV’s для FOR will drop via RVNG Intl. on June 22 on vinyl and digitally, with the first in the video series streaming in full via the player above.