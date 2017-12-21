Sera EKE Returns with Dark and Cinematic New EP

Enigmatic London-based singer, songwriter, and producer Sera EKE is set to return with a new EP, titled White Room.

The release lands after a special guest appearance for Nadine Shah at London's Roundhouse, and follows her Coup Coup Coup EP, which arrived towards the back end of 2017. The EP was again mixed by Brian Eno's longstanding guitarist Leo Abrahams, producer of recent album releases by Regina Spektor, Editors, and Ghostpoet respectively.

Tracklisting

01. Odd

02. White Room

03. Haze

White Room is out on April 13, with the title track, a dark, brooding, cinematic, and slightly unsettling slow jam, streaming in full below.