Setaoc Mass Lines Up New SK_eleven EP

Setaoc Mass will return to his SK_eleven imprint with a new EP, titled Solid Void.
Solid Void will be the Manchester-born, Berlin-based artist's sixth release on SK_eleven following from the Reframe which came in December. His other work has landed on Len Faki's Figure.
We're told that the British producer plays to his strengths and delivers four tracks "rich in depth, texture, and hypnotism."
Tracklisting
A1 / 1. Light Falls
A2 / 2. True Lies
B1 / 4. Eurhythmic
B2 / 5. Jenagan Sivakuma
Solid Void EP will land on May 11.