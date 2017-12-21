Skee Mask Lines Up New Ilian Tape Album

Ilian Tape will release a new Skee Mask's album, Compro, on May 15.
The 12-track release will be Bryan Müller's second album for Dario and Marco Zenker's Munich-based imprint. We're told to expect a continuation of "Skee Mask’s endless search and fascination for fresh music," and "a detailed experimental universe of a young dedicated hustler."
It follows a succession of 12"s and his 2016 Shred LP.
Tracklisting
01. Cerroverb
02. Session Add
03. Rev8617
04. 50 Euro To Break Boost
05. Via Sub Mids
06. Soundboy Ext.
07. Dial 274
08. VLI
09. Flyby VFR
10. Muk FM
11. Kozmic Flush
12. Calimance (Delay Mix)
Compro LP lands on May 15.