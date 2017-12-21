Skee Mask Lines Up New Ilian Tape Album

Ilian Tape will release a new Skee Mask's album, Compro, on May 15.

The 12-track release will be Bryan Müller's second album for Dario and Marco Zenker's Munich-based imprint. We're told to expect a continuation of "Skee Mask’s endless search and fascination for fresh music," and "a detailed experimental universe of a young dedicated hustler."

It follows a succession of 12"s and his 2016 Shred LP.

Tracklisting

01. Cerroverb

02. Session Add

03. Rev8617

04. 50 Euro To Break Boost

05. Via Sub Mids

06. Soundboy Ext.

07. Dial 274

08. VLI

09. Flyby VFR

10. Muk FM

11. Kozmic Flush

12. Calimance (Delay Mix)

Compro LP lands on May 15.