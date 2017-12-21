The Album Leaf Delivers The Endless Movie Score

The Album Leaf (a.k.a Jimmy LaValle) has scored The Endless, the upcoming film by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, with whom he last worked on 2014 film Spring.

We're told that The Endless “stars Benson and Moorhead themselves as brothers who return to the creepy cult they escaped years before after they receive a mysterious video.” LaValle brought in collaborators David Lebleu and Matthew Resovich to provide modular synth and violin ambience, respectively. LaValle also collaborated on two songs with vocalist Emily Zuzik, including on a cover of “House of the Rising Sun.”

The Album Leaf has long been as a driving force in the instrumental, ambient, and post-rock worlds. For over twenty years now, LaValle has exercised his creative vision into the realms of film scoring, sound collage, and his singular style of ambient-electronic-rock music on labels from Tiger Style to Sub Pop to Relapse Records. The Endless is his 10th film score since 2010.

Tracklisting

01. The Endless

02. Aaron’s Theme

03. Arrival

04. Going for a Run

05. Justin’s Theme

06. Who’s Ready

07. The Struggle

08. Tricks

09. Bottom of the Lake

10. Who’s The Leader

11. Don’t Stay Here / Gun Nut

12. Back to Camp

13. Your Life Depends on it

14. Dirt House (Feat. Emily Zuzik)

15. Jenny

16. Reunited

17. Burn It

18. Goodbyes

19. I’m Out

20. Two Moons

21. The Third Moon

22. Forgiveness

23. Discovery / Ascension / The Moment

24. Brothers

25. House of the Rising Sun (Feat. Emily Zuzik)

The Endless will be released digitally on April 13 with a vinyl release to follow this summer. Meanwhile, you can hear "Brothers," an ominous, atmospheric track, in full below.