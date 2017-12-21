The Album Leaf Delivers The Endless Movie Score

The Album Leaf (a.k.a Jimmy LaValle) has scored The Endless, the upcoming film by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, with whom he last worked on 2014 film Spring.
We're told that The Endless “stars Benson and Moorhead themselves as brothers who return to the creepy cult they escaped years before after they receive a mysterious video.” LaValle brought in collaborators David Lebleu and Matthew Resovich to provide modular synth and violin ambience, respectively. LaValle also collaborated on two songs with vocalist Emily Zuzik, including on a cover of “House of the Rising Sun.”
The Album Leaf has long been as a driving force in the instrumental, ambient, and post-rock worlds. For over twenty years now, LaValle has exercised his creative vision into the realms of film scoring, sound collage, and his singular style of ambient-electronic-rock music on labels from Tiger Style to Sub Pop to Relapse Records. The Endless is his 10th film score since 2010.
Tracklisting
01. The Endless
02. Aaron’s Theme
03. Arrival
04. Going for a Run
05. Justin’s Theme
06. Who’s Ready
07. The Struggle
08. Tricks
09. Bottom of the Lake
10. Who’s The Leader
11. Don’t Stay Here / Gun Nut
12. Back to Camp
13. Your Life Depends on it
14. Dirt House (Feat. Emily Zuzik)
15. Jenny
16. Reunited
17. Burn It
18. Goodbyes
19. I’m Out
20. Two Moons
21. The Third Moon
22. Forgiveness
23. Discovery / Ascension / The Moment
24. Brothers
25. House of the Rising Sun (Feat. Emily Zuzik)
The Endless will be released digitally on April 13 with a vinyl release to follow this summer. Meanwhile, you can hear "Brothers," an ominous, atmospheric track, in full below.