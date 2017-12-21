The Flip Next on Cure Music

The next release on Cure Music comes in the shape of a four-track EP from The Flip, titled Discipline.

Cure Music is the label helmed by Chilean Felipe Valenzuela and Argentinian Momo Trosman, founded in 2015 and with a discography that includes Afriqua, Zendid, Omni A.M., Federico Molinari, and now The Flip. This will be the label's sixth release.

The Flip is an unknown and unidentified producer.

Adam Collins also features on the release.

Tracklisting:

A1. Presto

A2. Adrift (feat. Adam Collins)

B1. Afterimage

B2. The Body Electric (feat. The 111)

Discipline EP will land soon with clips streaming below.