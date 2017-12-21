UK Producer Bleaching Agent Next on Reposition Records

UK-based producer Bleaching Agent (a.k.a Al Mathews) will release his new EP Mulkul this May on new London label Reposition Records. The four-track release also features a remix by D-56M (a.k.a Nick Dunton of 65d Mavericks).

Bleaching Agent’s latest 12” follows releases on labels including Mira, Opal Tapes, and Komisch. Matthews is known for his collaborative projects too, from his deranged, progressive Blacknecks duo with Truss, to the techno output of Forward Strategy Group. He also maintains a DJ residency at Body Horror, a Manchester-based gore-themed queer techno/industrial/transgressive performance art night.

Mulkul is the second release of Reposition Records, and follows the debut outing from Belgian producer T-Scale. Formed by London-based DJs and artists Medallion Man and El Prevost, the label explores varying strains of raw, left-field dance music.

Tracklisting

01. Free Fere Fer Fe

02. Albeni

03. Free Fere Fer Fe (D-56M Remix)

04. To Tu Ti Tl H

Mulkul EP will land on May 4 with "Free Fere Fer Fe" streaming in full via the player below.